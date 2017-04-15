'Minecraft' Nintendo Switch Release Date, News Details: Switch Version Coming This May

"Minecraft," the popular crafting sandbox game, is officially heading towards the Nintendo Switch console. It arrives on May 11 - along with its "Super Mario"-themed pack.

According to The Verge, the Nintendo Switch version of "Minecraft" is similar to the Wii U version. In addition, it is confirmed that the game will support both online and local multi-player features.

Its "Super Mario"-themed content will also allow players to explore pixelated block versions of the Mushroom Kingdom through characters such as Luigi.

"Minecraft" in Nintendo Switch can support up to eight players in online multi-player mode, and up to 4 players through its local multi-player mode. Players in local multi-player mode can craft together with the game's four-way split screen capability. They may also use it in tabletop mode.

Aside from "Minecraft," other games such as "Arms" and "Splatoon 2" are going to be available on the Nintendo Switch on June 16 and July 21, respectively.

"Minecraft's" Nintendo Switch version is also taken care of by 4J Studios - the team who took the PC version of the game and made it compatible with Xbox consoles and both PlayStations 3 and 4.



Unfortunately, however, the "Minecraft" marketplace where user-made skins and maps can be acquired will not be carried over to the Nintendo Switch. As of now, that feature is only exclusive to the Microsoft PC and mobile editions. There are also no indications that the feature will be available later on for the Switch.

In addition, Nintendo also announced that "Ultra Street Fighter II" is coming to the Switch on May 26, with an HD graphics version and two new characters added - Evil Ryu and Violent Ken.

More Neo Geo games are also coming to the hybrid console, including "Samurai Shodown," "Payday 2" and "Sonic Mania." As previously reported, "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" is also coming to the Nintendo Switch on April 28, with more characters, race tracks and carts unlocked at the very start of the game.