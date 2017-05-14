'Minecraft' Release Date: Game Now Out on Nintendo Switch, Comes With Tons of Freebies

Mojang's hit sandbox game "Minecraft" has finally found its way to the Nintendo Switch, the latest gaming console on the block.

(Photo: Mojang/Microsoft)A screenshot from "Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition."

Officially called "Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition," the game is now out in North America and should be available soon in Japan and Europe.

"Minecraft" on the Nintendo console should get the features from other consoles such as the Battle and Tumble multiplayer mini games.

Moreover, Microsoft and Mojang made sure to take advantage of the features of the Nintendo Switch, resulting in some unique additional features.

"Being for the versatile Switch, this version lets you play with your friends in all manner of ways," creative communications manager Marsh Davies wrote on the official "Minecraft" website.

Up to eight players can take part in both online and local play while four pals can share one Nintendo Switch and play the game via splitscreen.

"Some other blighted family member hogging the TV? Flip out the Switch's kickstand and play in tabletop mode! That supports four-player splitscreen, too, with players wielding either Joy-Cons or the Pro Controller," Davies wrote.

After that session and putting the kickstand back in, they can continue playing "Minecraft" pretty much wherever they go and players will have no issue on resolution as it will run at a smooth 60fps and 720p resolution across all modes and play types, whether the game is played on the TV or in handheld mode.

"Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition" will also come with the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack to boot so players can right off the bat traverse a Mario-themed world.

It will also be paired with a texture pack along with one of 15 tracks from "Super Mario 64" and a skin based on one of the 40 characters from the world of Mario such as Princess Peach, Toad, Yoshi and Wario.

To complete the experience, "Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition" is also releasing with the Chinese Mythology, Halloween, Festive and Greek Mythology downloadable contents (DLCs) as well as the Redstone Specialists, Battle and the Beast skin packs and two Festive packs.