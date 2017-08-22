'Minecraft' Special Edition Xbox One S, Xbox Wireless Controllers Now Up for Pre-Order

Microsoft has just released the new and limited edition "Minecraft"-themed Xbox One S for pre-orders. The company capped their reveal with a trailer shown during their Gamescom 2017 press conference in Cologne, Germany on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Microsoft/Xbox Microsoft has made this "Minecraft" Themed Limited Edition Xbox One S available for pre-order in its official website, along with other retailers.

The pixel art that brings "Minecraft" to the living room has been teased earlier in a Facebook video posted by the company. Microsoft announced that this edition of the Xbox One S will be a variant with 1 TB of storage, as noted by The Verge.

Now that the product page for this unique Xbox One S is up, specific price and launch information are now readily available. The "Minecraft" Limited Edition Xbox One S is now available for retail at $399, and will ship out on Oct. 3.

The price is notably higher than the $300 or $350 special edition bundles that have been released in the past. The "Minecraft" limited edition is also pricier than two special edition bundles announced for "Middle Earth: Shadow of War," which will go for $300 for the 500 GB version, and $350 for the 1 TB model.

Included in the set is the Limited Edition Xbox One S console with 1 TB of storage, one controller painted in the style of a "Minecraft" Creeper, and a Vertical stand. The bundle, of course, includes digital copies of "Minecraft" and "Minecraft: Redstone Pack."

Every purchase also comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass and 14 days of Xbox Live Gold, providing access to deals and other console exclusives.

Aside from the console, "Minecraft" themed Xbox wireless controllers have also become available for pre-order. Players can choose from the Creeper or the Pig limited edition controllers, as long as inventory holds out.

The video below shows off the "Minecraft" Limited Edition Xbox One S which was revealed at Gamescom 2017 and is now available for pre-order either at Microsoft's website or those of select retailers.