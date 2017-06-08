'Minecraft: Story Mode' News: Game Will Have a Second Season

If there is one thing that Telltale Games is known for, it would have to be their impressive utilization of the episodic format. In fact, Telltale Games has produced a number of highly successful games that have made use of the episodic format, including "The Walking Dead," "Game of Thrones," Tales from the Borderlands," and "The Wolf among Us."

Facebook/MinecraftStoryModeTTGTelltale Games has announced that a second season for "Minecraft: Story Mode" is currently in development.

But aside from that, Telltale Games has also delved deep into the heart of one of the world's most popular video games, "Minecraft," adding their own unique flavor into the already massively successful game by Mojang. Telltale Games effectively made use of Minecraft's popularity and created "Minecraft: Story Mode," which has allowed players to become immersed in an episodic format of the game.

"Minecraft: Story Mode" consists of eight episodes which were individually released from October 2015 all the way to mid 2016. Now, Telltale Games announced that they will be releasing a second season of the game consisting of five episodes. It will officially start this July.

The first game follows the story of Jesse (who could either be male or female) as he/she goes on an adventure and tries to save the world of Minecraft along with his/her friends from the Wither Storm. WWG reports that the second season will be a continuation of Jesse's story and it has been revealed that the new season is already in development. Not only that, the new season will also utilize Telltale's crowd play mode, which will allow other players to become part of the game as spectators that will help influence the decisions made the main player.

Aside from the new season of "Minecraft: Story Mode," Telltale Games is also currently busy with the ongoing Guardians of the Galaxy, another series that follows the episodic format dominated by the developers.