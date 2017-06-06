'Minecraft: Story Mode' Rumors: Season Two May Be Starting Soon, First Episode Gets Rated

"Minecraft: Story Mode" allowed fans of the immensely popular building-based video game to experience the unique world of this title in a different way. And now, it looks like players may be getting some new content to enjoy.

Facebook courtesy of MinecraftMore content for 'Minecraft: Story Mode' may be coming in the future

As pointed out recently by Twitter user "@Sora96," a new listing has surfaced online that may be of interest to "Minecraft" fans.

The listing in question was seen on the Australian Classification Board's website and it appeared to be for the first episode of "Minecraft: Story Mode's" second season.

The episode – which could end up being known as "Hero in Residence" – is apparently being developed and published by Telltale Games. Telltale Games was also listed as the applicant.

Notably, the folks over at Telltale Games were also the developers who worked on the first season of the story mode content, so it would not be all that surprising if they were given the task again this time around.

The listing was also dated fairly recently, so fans may end up having to wait just a bit before they can see this released.

For fans unfamiliar with "Story Mode," this provides players with a point-and-click, narrative-driven experience that continues to progress and attempts to capture the attention of the players further.

The first season of "Minecraft: Story Mode" gave players five episodes initially. Players who wanted even more content were also able to get three other episodes.

It is still unclear which platforms could end up getting the second season of "Story Mode," but if it is similar to the first season, then PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Apple TV, OS X and Microsoft Windows players may be able to try it out whenever it may be made available.

More news about the possible second season of "Minecraft: Story Mode" should be made available in the near future.