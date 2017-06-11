'Minecraft: Story Mode' Season 2 Latest News: First Episode Launches on July 11

Telltale's hit adventure game based on "Minecraft" is coming up with a new chapter, as the game developer announced a second season coming this July. "Minecraft: Story Mode" season 2 will have its first episode roll out on July 11.

Facebook/MinecraftStoryModeTTGTelltale Games has announced that a second season for "Minecraft: Story Mode" is set to release on July 11.

The first chapter for "Minecraft: Story Mode" season 2 is called "Hero in Residence" and will be available beginning July 11, according to Polygon. The game episode will be up for online sale and download for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC, and it will also be available for mobile platforms Android and iOS.

Telltale also plans to release a physical copy of "Minecraft: Story Mode" season 2 for the store shelves this fall.

The game is developed by Telltale in collaboration with Mojang, who heads the main development of the hit sandbox title "Minecraft." Season 1 "Minecraft: Story Mode" initially had five episodes. Popular demand for more stories set in the world of "Minecraft," however, prompted Telltale to add three more extra chapters last year, in 2016.

Some of the popular voice actors featured in the first season of "Minecraft: Story Mode" will be making their return for season 2, according to Android Authority. Top voice talents including Patton Oswalt, Catherine Taber, Ashley Johnson and Scott Porter will reprise their roles for the new season as well.

Oswalt or Taber voices the main character, Jesse, depending on the gender that the player chooses at the start of the game.

The summary of the new chapters of "Minecraft: Story Mode" season 2 has already been released by Telltale, and the story continues to follow Jesse. Life has been different for the protagonist and the rest of the cast after the events of the Wither Storm until Jesse finds himself/herself a new predicament.

This time, Jesse' hand get stuck in a strange gauntlet, which is said to belong to a mysterious underwater temple. The quest begins anew as Jesse goes forth to find a way to remove the gauntlet.