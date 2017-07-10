'Minecraft: Story Mode – Season 2' Release Date: Game Planned for Nintendo Switch?

(Photo: Telltale Games) A screenshot from "Minecraft: Story Mode – Season 2."

The long-awaited "Minecraft: Story Mode – Season 2" will be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC tomorrow, July 11.

A Nintendo Switch version is yet to be confirmed, but Telltale Games head of creative communications Job Stauffer hinted in an interview with GameSpot that it could find its way to the console in the future.

"Minecraft: Story Mode Season 1" is already set for release to the Nintendo Switch although the exact release date has not been announced yet.

The game is expected to be the first of many Telltale titles to come to the console so fans of the hit sandbox game do not have to worry on that front.

"We haven't quite announced [Minecraft: Story Mode Season 2 for Switch] but we certainly hope to continue things on that platform; we're big fans," the Telltale executive said.

"It wouldn't be unheard if more of our series also made it to Switch; we love the platform. It's kind of perfect for what we do. All of our games are the same on mobile as they are on consoles. And for a mobile console [like the Switch] it's pretty awesome," Stauffer went on to say.

While the future is promising for "Minecraft" titles on the Nintendo Switch, "Minecraft: Story Mode Season 2" is yet to be made official for the console.

"Minecraft: Story Mode Season 2" follows the events of the first season, where Jesse and company have officially become famous heroes after saving the world from the Wither Storm. Their popularity meant their life will never be the same.

The official description for the "Minecraft: Story Mode Season 2" reads: