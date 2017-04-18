'Minecraft' Switch Release Date, News: Sneak Peek to Upcoming Game Edition Lands This Week

More sneak peeks to the upcoming Nintendo Switch version of "Minecraft" will be revealed on Tuesday, April 18.

MojangPromotional image for the "Minecraft" Nintendo Switch edition.

Players already saw a glimpse of the game during the Nintendo Switch edition's announcement. However, Microsoft Studios UK game producer Roger Carpenter recently told his Twitter followers that they are going to release more teasers via livestream.

Next @MinecraftUKLive livestream will be Tuesday 18th...either 4pm or 5pm UK time @mcdamoski and I will show off new Glide tracks & Switch! — Roger Carpenter (@PopsRamjet) April 15, 2017

The internet event via "Minecraft" UK's official Twitter page is scheduled for Tuesday, April 18, at 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. U.K. time. In the United States, that would be 11 a.m. EDT or noon of the same date. Carpenter added that they "will show off new Glide tracks & Switch."

Players should also keep in mind that the release of "Minecraft" on the Nintendo Switch will include the Super Mario Mash-Up pack. It is a downloadable content pack that was exclusively released for the Wii U edition of the sandbox game last year.

However, the Nintendo Switch edition is still promised to have its distinct features. Developer Mojang explained, "The big difference is how the game works with the various viewing and playing options the Switch offers, with its lovely palm-sized Joy-Cons and choice of TV or portable screens. Up to 8 players can get together online, while 4 can join each other in local multiplayer on the TV or in tabletop mode, supporting both splitscreen and the Pro Controller."

On the other hand, there are also several games that will be added on the Nintendo Switch. On Tuesday, April 18, the Metroidvania-style game "Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap" will be released on the hybrid portable console. The game will feature a redesigned feel to the classic Sega title.

And before this month ends, on April 28, one of the much awaited racing games on the Nintendo Switch, "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," will be launched. The game should not be mistaken as a complete copy of the Wii U version because Nintendo promised to deliver new characters and gameplay modes for the upcoming title.

As for "Minecraft," its Nintendo Switch edition will go live on May 11.