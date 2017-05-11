Mini Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 Release Date, Specs, Price News: First Plug-In Hybrid Now Available

The Mini Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 is the first plug-in hybrid offered by the British automotive marque. It delivers all-electric, emissions-free driving but, at the same time, retains its quintessential athletic and versatile nature.

MiniA promotional image for the Mini Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 plug-in hybrid.

Mini's plug-in hybrid is powered by a 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 136 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. It is mated to a six-speed Steptronic transmission and sends power to the front wheels.

The powertrain also comes with an electric motor that produces 88 horsepower and 121 pound-feet of torque. The motor sends power to the rear wheels via a two-stage single-speed transmission. It gains power from a 7.6 kWh lithium-ion battery that can be charged in three and a half hours.

The Mini Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 has a total power output of 224 horsepower and 283 pound-feet of torque. It can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 6.8 seconds. In all-electric mode, it can run as fast as 77 mph with a range of up to 26 mph.

In order to utilize this more sustainable powertrain, there are three different drive modes which can be activated by just the touch of a button.

The standard Auto eDrive is capable of pure electric driving up to 50 mph, but it uses the combustion engine when accelerating quickly or when the battery falls below seven percent.

The second drive mode, Max eDrive, is capable of pure electric driving up to 78 mph and uses the engine at higher speeds.

Lastly, the Save Battery mode mainly uses the combustion engine while the battery is being charged up to 90 percent or when it is being reserved for later use.

When drivers use the navigation system and route guidance, the vehicle is able to determine which drive mode should be used. It can calculate whether electric power alone is sufficient enough to bring its passengers to and from their destination.

Despite utilizing a different setup for the hybrid powertrain, the Mini Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 isn't all that different from the traditional model — apart from a slight decrease in luggage compartment volume. On the other hand, it does have discreet design features that indicate it is the hybrid model, such as a charging cable and "e" badge on side scuttle as well as a yellow "S" on the rear, a radiator grille, and door sill finishers.

The Mini Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 plug-in hybrid is now available to order in the United Kingdom. For U.S. customers, it will go on sale at a later date with a starting price of $36,800.