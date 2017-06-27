Mini SNES Classic Release Date, Price, and Game Line-Up Revealed

Nintendo has announced that it will launch the Super NES Classic Edition this September in North America and Europe. The mini version of the iconic 16-bit console will come with two controllers and will include 21 built-in games.

The list of games includes classic titles such as "Super Mario World," "Earthbound," "Super Mario Kart," and "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past." One interesting addition is "Star Fox 2," the sequel to "Star Fox" that was destined for the SNES but was left unreleased.

The console will be a follow-up to last year's NES Classic, which was launched in the fall. The high demand for the NES Classic was heavily reminiscent of the days when Nintendo released the Wii.

Like its newer sibling, the NES Classic suffered from a shortage of supply. The console was almost always out of stock, especially after it was discontinued earlier this year. What limited supplies are available are notoriously difficult to find, and those who are interested would have better luck finding a used one on eBay.

Super NES Classic Edition has been planned to supplant the classic console this year. Hopefully, Nintendo has enough in stock this time to satisfy the demand.

Like its predecessor, the console will also be able to play classic games in high definition. This is made possible with the addition of an HDMI connection to the already miniscule hardware.

Meanwhile, Japan will have its own version of the console with the Nintendo Classic Mini Super Famicom. Aside from the different aesthetics of the hardware, the Japanese version will also have a number of different games from the North American version.

The console will be released in Japan this October and will go for 7,980 yen (about $71). Leave it to the Japanese to get the good stuff for themselves.

The Super NES Classic Edition will be released on Sept. 29 and will go for $79.99.