Minimum and Recommended PC Specs to Run 'Prey' Remake Game Revealed

The demo scheduled on Thursday, April 27, for Arkane's "Prey" remake does not include the PC, and desktop gamers are not too happy that they would not get to see a preview of how the game would run on their desktops. Fortunately, the system requirements have been confirmed by game publisher Bethesda, so players who are getting the Steam version of the game will, at least, have an idea of what to expect with regard to the game's performance on their PCs.

On the day that Bethesda is launching the console demo of the "Prey" reboot for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, the company is letting PC players know that they have not been completely forgotten, according to Rock Paper Shotgun. Bethesda posted an update on their news blog that touches on the system specs needed to run the game for the PC, ahead of the its launch on Friday, May 5.

The company cheerfully announced the requirements for the PC, as the blog post breaks out a pun: "Last, but certainly not least, we have compiled all of the system requirements and details so you are fully Prey-pared for your harrowing first day on Talos I."

For the Central Processing Unit (CPU) minimum requirement, the game needs a quad core processor, at the very least. The Intel i5-2400 and the FX-8320 CPU from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) are the least powerful chips that Bethesda could recommend for "Prey." As for the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), an NVidia GTX 660 or an AMD Radeon 7850 is the expected minimum, with at least 2 GB of video memory.

The system's Random Access Memory (RAM) should at least be at 8 GB to run "Prey," according to Bethesda.

On the other hand, the game publisher recommends an Intel i7-2600K or an AMD GX-8350 CPU to run the game at the highest settings. A GTX 970 or AMD R9 290, both with at least 4 GB of video memory, is required to get the highest visual fidelity out of the game, as well as 16 GB of system RAM.

Bethesda also listed the advanced options that PC users can tweak to play at settings compatible with the hardware they have. Object Detail, Shadow Quality, Texture Quality, Anisotropic Filtering, Anti-Aliasing, Horizontal Field of View, Screen Space Directional Occlusion and Screen Space Reflections settings can be changed, so PC players can make the trade-off between visual fidelity and game performance.