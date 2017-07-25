Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Trade and Roster Rumors 2017: Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns Want the Wolves to Acquire Kyrie Irving

(Photo: Reuters/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward David West (3) during the second half in game two of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, June 4, 2017.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been in a state of flux since former general manager David Griffin left, but the situation got worse when Kyrie Irving's request to be traded became public. Now the basketball world knows that the four-time All-Star wants to leave and teams are lining up to pursue him.

After asking for a trade, Irving listed the Minnesota Timberwolves as one of his preferred landing spots along with the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks and Miami Heat. The Timberwolves have missed the playoffs for 13 straight seasons, but they are going to field a competitive squad next season thanks to their moves this offseason. Moreover, two of the team's best players happens to really like the idea of playing with him.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst has reported that Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns are pushing the Timberwolves front office to acquire Irving, and they have reportedly been recruiting the four-time All-Star to join them in Minnesota.

"Butler and Irving became tight in their time playing for USA Basketball together. Towns' father, Karl Towns Sr., and Irving's father, Drederick Irving, are connected through the basketball scene in northern New Jersey, where they both reside," Windhorst said in his report.

Windhorst also noted that a trade between the Timberwolves and Cavaliers will probably have to wait since it will likely involve Jeff Teague. The one-time All-Star signed with the Timberwolves this summer, and per league rules, he cannot be traded until Dec. 15.

The Timberwolves have already put together a formidable team this offseason by adding Butler, Teague, Taj Gibson and Jamal Crawford to a lineup already featuring young stars Towns and Andrew Wiggins. The team has enough talent on the roster to compete against the top teams in the Western Conference, but the acquisition of Irving will likely vault them to the upper echelon of the league.