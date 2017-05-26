Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Signing Derrick Rose

A lot of pundits thought Derrick Rose was going to become one of the top players in the league after the Chicago Bulls made him the first overall pick in the 2008 draft. And they were right.

(Photo: Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports)New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) drives to the basket past Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half at Madison Square Garden, Dec. 20, 2016

Rose's explosive speed off the dribble and his ability to get shots off in traffic made him one of the hardest players to guard and he went on to become the youngest player ever to receive the most valuable player (MVP) award at the age of 22. Unfortunately, a series of injuries have derailed his once promising career and he never got his form back.

Rose is no longer an elite point guard in the National Basketball Association (NBA), but ESPN's Ian Begley has reported that the Timberwolves are interested in Rose and they see him as a "potential free-agent target" this offseason.

The Timberwolves and the New York Knicks have discussed a potential trade involving Rose and Ricky Rubio before the trade deadline in February, but they failed to reach an agreement at the time.

Rose would be an interesting offseason signing for the Timberwolves — seven years ago. Right now, the team's interest in him just doesn't make sense.

"What is Rose going to bring to the Wolves? He hasn't been the same player since 2012 and nobody can reasonably expect him to make it through an entire season smoothly with his extensive injury history. He brings nothing to the table as a perimeter threat," Canis Hoopus' John Meyer said in his report.

Rose is a gifted penetrator, but he has never developed a consistent outside shot and he'll clog the lane if he joins the Timberwolves. They are better off signing players who can spread the floor to give Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins more space to operate.

Rose has never been a good defender either. If Timberwolves president/head coach Tom Thibodeau wants to transform the team into a defensive powerhouse he may as well look elsewhere this offseason.