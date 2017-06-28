Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Wolves Intent on Trading Ricky Rubio This Offseason

Perhaps this should not come as a surprise by now.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger)Ricky Rubio with the Timberwolves in 2014.

ESPN's Marc Stein has reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves have placed Ricky Rubio on the trading block once again even after they shipped Kris Dunn to the Chicago Bulls in the Jimmy Butler trade last week.

"Sources told ESPN that despite Rubio's strong second half last season, the Wolves are trying to add more shooting to their lineup and continue to make the Spaniard available via trade," Stein wrote in his report.

"The Wolves surrendered their presumed point guard of the future — Kris Dunn — in the trade with Chicago to acquire Butler, but sources say they remain in search of a veteran at the position even though Rubio, 26, averaged 16.0 points and 10.5 assists per game after the All-Star break," he continued.

Rubio has been the subject of several trade rumors before the 2016–17 season even started. When the Timberwolves drafted Dunn, his name came up in trade rumors and many believed that it was only a matter of time before he was traded.

The Timberwolves considered sending him to the New York Knicks in exchange for Derrick Rose before the trade deadline in February, and they reportedly discussed a potential trade with the Detroit Pistons that would have sent Reggie Jackson to Minnesota. Those talks never materialized into a trade, so Rubio stayed with the team for the rest of the season.

Rubio played exceptionally well after the All-Star break, but he's just not the point guard that Timberwolves president/head coach Tom Thibodeau wants on his team. That much should be clear by now.

Last week, SiriusXM NBA Radio's Mitch Lawrence said the Timberwolves were looking to sign Kyle Lowry, Jrue Holiday, Jeff Teague or George Hill once the free agency period begins. That means they have finally decided to move on from Rubio.

The Utah Jazz are reportedly interested in the Spanish point guard, so it will be interesting to see if they can get a deal done in the coming days or weeks.