Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Wolves Interested in Dante Cunningham

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger) Dante Cunningham with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014.

Dante Cunningham will never be a superstar in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He has never averaged double figures in scoring during his career and he's not a strong rebounder either for a six-foot-eight forward. However, his numbers are deceptive and he always tries to find a way to make an impact whenever he's on the floor. That's why the Minnesota Timberwolves want him.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Timberwolves have expressed interest in signing Cunningham, but the New Orleans Pelicans want to keep him as well. The versatile forward spent the past three seasons with the Pelicans, but before that, he was a member of the Timberwolves for two seasons.

"Both teams have the ability to offer only a minimum salary for the 2017-18 season, which doesn't give either club a major advantage. The Pelicans do own his full 'Bird' free-agent rights as Cunningham has played in New Orleans the past three years, however, they are currently limited to just a minimum salary as they are only about that much under the hard cap this season, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks," Nick Silva said in his report for ESPN.

Every team needs a scrappy role player like Cunningham on their roster. He is the type of player who's willing to do the dirty work and do whatever it takes to win.

Cunningham was a valuable rotation player who brought a lot of hustle to the court when he was a member of the Timberwolves, but he's been working on extending his range in the past couple of years and he's now a more complete player. The veteran forward averaged a respectable 39.2 percent from beyond the arc last season.

The Timberwolves already have a loaded roster after they added Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague, Jamal Crawford and Taj Gibson to a team that already has Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, but they could really use a player like Cunningham off the bench.