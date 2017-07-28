Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Wolves Interested in Free Agent Guard Ian Clark

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Ian Clark with the Golden State Warriors in 2017.

Looks like the Minnesota Timberwolves are still looking to add another guard to their roster.

ESPN 1500's Darren Wolfson has reported that the Timberwolves have expressed interest in signing Ian Clark. He added that Clark has already turned down other teams who had offered him the minimum.

Clark didn't play much in his first three years in the league. However, he became a key reserve for the Golden State Warriors during their title run this past season. In 77 regular season games, the combo guard averaged 6.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while playing 14.8 minutes per game. He shot 48.7 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc. According to Basketball Reference, Clark averages 16.7 points per 36 minutes.

The Timberwolves could always use another perimeter player on the roster even if they already have Jimmy Butler and Jamal Crawford at the shooting guard position. The team struggled from beyond the three-point line last season and Clark can help them in that department. He can also play point guard, so he shouldn't have any problem finding minutes.

"Should the Wolves acquire him, he will give them more depth as he has the ability to play both guard spots. With his hustle, Clark can bring a lot of energy to the table and be a mentor to some of the young guns as well. However, it's his playoff and championship experience that makes him very valuable, and he could become a steal for whatever team ends up signing him," ClutchPoints' Victor Galvez said.

Clark was on the Los Angeles Lakers' radar as well, but the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli has reported that they are no longer interested in signing him, especially after they brought back Tyler Ennis.

Aside from Clark, the Timberwolves are also interested in defensive specialist Tony Allen.