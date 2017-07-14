Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Wolves Interested in Tony Allen

(Photo: Reuters/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports) Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA game at Staples Center.

Minnesota Timberwolves president/head coach Tom Thibodeau has always had a reputation as a defensive guru long before he got his first head coach job with the Chicago Bulls in 2010. As a former protégé of Jeff Van Gundy, he's a disciplinarian who emphasized defense, and he wants his players to embrace this philosophy as well.

Last season, Thibodeau tried to transform a young Timberwolves team into a defensive juggernaut. Unfortunately, he just didn't have the personnel to do that. But he has taken care of that problem this offseason.

With All-Star wing Jimmy Butler, power forward Taj Gibson and guard Jeff Teague in the fold, the Timberwolves should field a tough defensive team next season. However, it seems Thibodeau wants to add one more defensive-minded player, and this one is the epitome of toughness.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Timberwolves are one of the teams interested in six-time All-Defensive team member Tony Allen. Thibodeau has worked with Allen before when he was an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics from 2007 to 2010. Allen left the Celtics to join the Memphis Grizzlies in 2010.

At 35-years-old, Allen is still an elite defender and he's the type of player Thibodeau wants in his squad. However, he doesn't offer much on offense and the Timberwolves are supposed to be looking for wing shooters who can stretch the floor. They don't have a legitimate three-point threat on the roster right now.

Salary isn't going to be an issue as well. The Timberwolves can only offer him the veteran minimum unless they can look for a way to free up more cap space.

In any case, the Timberwolves should really consider adding him. Elite perimeter defenders like Allen are not exactly a dime a dozen. And as the old cliché goes, offense wins games, but defense wins championships.