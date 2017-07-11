Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Wolves Looking to Add Two Wings and a Point Guard

(Photo: Reuters/David Richard-USA TODAY Sports) Tom Thibodeau during his tenure as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have never been a prime free-agent destination. In fact, Joe Smith (in 1998) and Kevin Martin (in 2013) were probably the two biggest free-agent signings in franchise history before this offseason.

While they posted respectable numbers, Smith never played anywhere close to All-Star level during his career, and Martin was already showing signs of decline when he signed. Those two weren't marquee free agents when they joined the team.

However, everything changed when the team acquired three-time All-Star wing Jimmy Butler. Now players like Jeff Teague, Taj Gibson and Jamal Crawford are willing to join a small-market team like the Timberwolves.

Minnesota now have a formidable team with a mix of veterans and young stars like Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. However, Timberwolves president/head coach Tom Thibodeau isn't done yet. During a recent appearance on WCCO-830 AM's "Sports Huddle with Sid and Dave," Thibodeau said they are still looking to add three more players — two wings and a point guard.

"The one thing about this year in comparison to last year, the free agency is moving a lot slower. So there's still a lot of players up on the board and we feel we're going to have a good shot at some guys that can really play and we want to continue to look at the shooting component, and, of course, guys that can play defense, so (that's what) we'll be locked into as we go forward," Thibodeau said during the interview, as reported by the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Veteran wings like Gerald Green and Mike Dunleavy Jr. are still in the open market. Point guards Ty Lawson, Aaron Brooks and C.J. Watson are available as well.

During the interview, Thibodeau also pointed out that they want to leave the 15th roster spot open in case they want to sign someone later this summer or during the season.