Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Wolves Looking to Add Wing Shooters in Free Agency

After years of mediocrity, the Minnesota Timberwolves are ready to make some noise in the Western Conference. By bringing in Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson to team up with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, the Timberwolves have officially shifted into win-now mode. Now they are looking to add veteran role players who can make an impact off the bench.

According to ESPN 1500's Darren Wolfson, the Timberwolves have expressed interest in signing Gerald Green as they continue to look for wings who may be willing to play under their $4.3-million mid-level exception. Last week, Wolfson said Mike Dunleavy Jr. is on their radar.

The L.A. Daily News' Mark Medina has also reported that the Timberwolves are targeting Nick Young as well, and TNT's David Aldridge said they are making a "strong push" for the former Laker.

The Timberwolves are clearly looking to shore up the depth at the wing positions with reliable shooting. Green, Young and Dunleavy are good options because of their ability to hit shots from the outside, and they may be willing to join the Wolves at a discount since the team is expected to compete for a spot in the playoffs.

Green didn't really play much last season since the Boston Celtics are loaded at the wing position, but he did make an impact in the playoffs when they played against the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards.

Young is coming off a productive season with the Lakers and he has a reputation as a microwave scorer off the bench.

Dunleavy doesn't really have much left in the tank, but he can still provide some offense off the bench.

Meanwhile, Wolfson also said that the Timberwolves have joined the race to sign Miloš Teodosić. The Serbian guard is an excellent playmaker and he can back up Teague if he joins the team.