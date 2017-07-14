Minnesota Twins Looking for Starting Pitchers With Controllable Contracts

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/jnashboulden) Sonny Gray with the Oakland Athletics in 2017.

The Minnesota Twins have been one of the most surprising teams in Major League Baseball (MLB) this season. The team hasn't made the playoffs since the 2010 season, and people have written them off early on. However, they actually have a legitimate chance this year.

The Twins entered the All-Star break with a 45-43 win-loss record and they are just two-and-a-half games behind the Cleveland Indians in the American League (AL) Central. Not bad for a rebuilding team that wasn't supposed to be competitive this season.

The team does have one glaring weakness, though. They still have to address their pitching problems.

Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios have done an admirable job so far, but the rest of the rotation has struggled all season long. Fortunately, the Twins seem to have a plan.

According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, the Twins are currently on the lookout for starting pitchers with controllable contracts. He also noted that the Chicago White Sox's Jose Quintana, the Oakland Athletics' Sonny Gray and the Miami Marlins Dan Straily are potential trade targets.

In an interview with MLB.com, Twins general manager Thad Levine did say that they might look to add long-term assets as they continue to build a competitive team.

"We're probably not going to be inclined to spend lavishly on short-term assets, but we would be very open to spending aggressively on assets that we could use to propel our team forward this year and for years to come," Levine said.

"I just don't think we're going to go all in to try to win this year. We're going to try to put ourselves in the best position to win, but with an eye toward now and the future," he added.

It's clear that the Twins are not looking for a short-term solution. They are looking for someone who can help them in years to come.