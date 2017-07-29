Minnesota Twins Will Consider Trading Ervin Santana and Jaime Garcia Before the Deadline

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Ervin Santana with the Minnesota Twins in 2016.

When the Minnesota Twins acquired left-handed starter Jaime García earlier this week, they were right in the thick of the American League (AL) wild-card race. But after a series of losses, the team is now considering selling some of their top trade assets before the deadline next week.

Well, García may have to pack his bags again.

According to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the Twins are considering moving García and starting pitcher Ervin Santana if the team continues to struggle.

This may seem like a knee-jerk reaction after losing four straight games, but the Twins should really consider trading them if they drop any more games in the next few days. Their three-game series against the Oakland Athletics will end on Sunday, so they will still have time to decide what they want to do before the deadline.

In 18 starts with the Atlanta Braves this season, García is 4–7 with a 4.30 earned run average (ERA) and a 1.32 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). He also has 85 strikeouts and 41 walks in 113 innings pitched. García still hasn't pitched for the Twins since they acquired him.

Santana is 11–7 in 21 starts this season, and he has posted a 3.37 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP. The two-time All-Star also has 104 strikeouts and 47 walks in 136.1 innings pitched this season. Santana is under team control for two more seasons.

Meanwhile, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand has reported that closer Brandon Kintzler and second baseman Brian Dozier have been drawing some interest as well.

According to Morosi, the Boston Red Sox and the Arizona Diamondbacks have expressed interest in acquiring Kintzler. The right-hander is 2–2 in 44 games this year and he has posted a 2.84 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP, 26 strikeouts and 10 walks in 44.1 innings pitched.

Dozier has put up a .249/.334/.441 slash line this season and he is under team control through 2018.