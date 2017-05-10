Minnesota Vikings NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Plans to Sign Former Nebraska Quarterback Tommy Armstrong as a Safety

Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong really wants to play in the National Football League (NFL).

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Darb02)The interior of U.S. Bank Stadium.

He's willing to do whatever it takes to make it to the big leagues that he even tried to convince scouts that he could play different positions just to improve his draft stock. Unfortunately, he didn't get selected in the draft two weeks ago.

Fortunately, Armstrong had another chance to prove that he belongs in the big leagues and he went to the Minnesota Vikings rookie minicamp over the weekend with an open mind. He knew he would have to change positions if he wants to make the roster and even though it was an uphill climb, Armstrong managed to impress the coaches.

Armstrong told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that he played running back during the first two days of the minicamp, but he was asked to play safety on Sunday.

He hasn't played the position since high school, but the Vikings coaching staff must really like what they saw because Armstrong said they were planning to sign him as a safety.

"I'm invited back to OTAs (organized team activities) with the team. I'm excited about it," Armstrong said during the interview with the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

"I met with (defensive backs coach Jerry) Gray after practice Sunday, and he said, 'We're going to fly you back up here (next) Sunday and we'll give you a playbook.' He said he'd call me in a few days. They also like the way I've been playing special teams," he continued.

"I was kind of rusty at first. But I think that I can bring something to the team on the defensive side of the ball and to special teams," he added.

It's clear that Armstrong is a natural athlete so he's versatile enough to play different positions. Who knows, he may get the chance to play quarterback again someday.