Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel Get Married in Intimate Ceremony

Miranda Kerr has recently tied the knot with Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

Instagram/MirandaKerrPhoto from Miranda Kerr's official Instagram account.

Citing an unnamed source, PEOPLE reported that Kerr and Spiegel said "I do" in an intimate ceremony in their sourthern California home on Saturday. Ahead of the wedding, employees and caterers were seen preparing for the event in the backyard of Spiegel's house.

Only the couple's closest friends and family were present, around 40 guests in total. The ladies were spotted wearing floor-length dresses while the men sported suits. All of the guests were chauffeured to the Snapchat CEO's home in cars.

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Honoree and co founder of Snapchat Evan Spiegel arrives at the Time 100 gala.

Following their modest wedding, Kerr and Spiegel have upped the ante by spending their honeymoon on an exclusive island. The couple is reportedly spending their first week as husband and wife in the Fijian island of Laucala, where guests pay a whopping $12,800 to $60,000 every night.

The Australian model, 34, and the Internet entrepreneur, 26, have flown to the said island by private plane. The resort where they are currently staying at was bought by billionaire and Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz in 2003 from the publishing magnate Malcolm Forbes.

The couple conitnues to shy away from the public eye, but Kerr previously admitted that she is open to having another baby with her new husband. "I am very content with having just one [child], but I am definitely open to the possibility of having more," she said. "[Flynn] will often say, 'My friends have brothers or sisters, will I have a brother or sister one day?' I say, 'Maybe, honey.'"

Before her whirlwind romance with Spiegel, Kerr was famously married to Orlando Bloom. They were married from 2010 to 2013, and they have one child together, Flynn. For Spiegel, this marks his first marriage.