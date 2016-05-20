Miranda Kerr Reveals Katy Perry Is Getting Along Well With Orlando Bloom's Son
The international supermodel and former Victoria's Secret Angel Miranda Kerr recently revealed that her son with "The Lord of the Rings" star Orlando Bloom is in good terms with the latter's new girl, music artist Katy Perry.
Kerr and Bloom were married from 2010 until 2013. The former couple welcomed their only child, Flynn, in 2011.
Kerr was in attendance at Harper's Bazaar's 150th anniversary event last week, where she opened up about her co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband and calling their setup a "modern family."
The now-engaged supermodel told PEOPLE magazine, "Orlando and I are literally like family, he's like a brother to me. It's very weird, but we really care for each other and we have a great relationship, so I feel very lucky."
And it looks like when it comes to co-parenting her son with Bloom, their current partners are pitching in as well. Kerr revealed that their 6-year-old kid is in very good terms with Bloom's girlfriend, saying: "They're great. They get along really well."
In the same interview with PEOPLE magazine, Kerr shared that at an early age, Flynn is into drawing. Kerr cannot contain her love for Flynn as she shared: "He draws caricatures and faces. He likes to build things as well. It's just fun to do that. He loves it."
Aside from being on good friendly terms, Kerr and Bloom are both in serious relationships at the moment.
Kerr got engaged to Snapchat founder and CEO Evan Spiegel last July 2016. Spiegel, as was revealed by Kerr last year, also has a great relationship with Flynn.
"At first I was very careful as I wanted to be certain our relationship was serious. Now I love to watch them playing together," Kerr told Harper's Bazaar in 2016, adding that Spiegel and Flynn "adore each other."
On the other hand, Bloom's relationship with Perry reportedly started in January 2016. Since then, the two have been spotted on several vacations and have spent important holidays together. Though Perry and Bloom are not yet engaged, reports have it that their relationship seems to be going strong and they are also planning to start their own family.