Miranda Kerr Reveals Katy Perry Is Getting Along Well With Orlando Bloom's Son

The international supermodel and former Victoria's Secret Angel Miranda Kerr recently revealed that her son with "The Lord of the Rings" star Orlando Bloom is in good terms with the latter's new girl, music artist Katy Perry.

REUTERS/Mike SegarMiranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom were married from 2010 to 2013.

Kerr and Bloom were married from 2010 until 2013. The former couple welcomed their only child, Flynn, in 2011.

Kerr was in attendance at Harper's Bazaar's 150th anniversary event last week, where she opened up about her co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband and calling their setup a "modern family."

The now-engaged supermodel told PEOPLE magazine, "Orlando and I are literally like family, he's like a brother to me. It's very weird, but we really care for each other and we have a great relationship, so I feel very lucky."

And it looks like when it comes to co-parenting her son with Bloom, their current partners are pitching in as well. Kerr revealed that their 6-year-old kid is in very good terms with Bloom's girlfriend, saying: "They're great. They get along really well."

In the same interview with PEOPLE magazine, Kerr shared that at an early age, Flynn is into drawing. Kerr cannot contain her love for Flynn as she shared: "He draws caricatures and faces. He likes to build things as well. It's just fun to do that. He loves it."

Aside from being on good friendly terms, Kerr and Bloom are both in serious relationships at the moment.