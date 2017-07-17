Miranda Kerr Wedding News: Victoria Secret Model Weds Snapchat CEO in a Gorgeous Dior Gown

Victoria Secret Angel Miranda Kerr finally shared the details of the intimate dreamy backyard wedding with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok/File Photo Miranda Kerr tied the knot with Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

In the latest issue of Vogue, Kerr shared a few snaps of her wedding gown, which is a long-sleeved custom-made satin Dior gown. To complete the ensemble, the supermodel wore a headpiece decorated with pearls.

Vogue took to Instagram to show a fairy tale-like setup, with pink-colored flowers decorating the platform where Kerr and Spiegel stood. According to the news outlet, Kerr's gown was created in two fittings and a team of Dior couturiers.

It is no surprise if Kerr looked regal on her wedding day since her fashion inspiration is Grace Kelly. In a video featurette of Kerr in one of her dress fittings, the supermodel reveals that she was inspired by the iconic actress and the long-sleeved gown she wore during her wedding with Prince Rainier of Monaco.

"A dress that fully covers you creates a sense of purity and mystery," Kerr told the publication. "I've had a lot of fun with fashion, and I used to be more wild, free, bohemian. But in this period of my life, my style is more pulled back."

Aside from Kelly, Kerr revealed that her greatest sources of inspiration include Audrey Hepburn and her grandmother who, according to her, is effortlessly chic at 80 years old.

According to the publication, Kerr's mother and grandmother shed some tears when they first saw her in her wedding dress.

Kerr and Spiegel got engaged in July 2016. Months after she said yes, she met up with Dior's first female director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. Kerr's gown is Chiuri's first bridal dress for Dior.

At the wedding, Kerr's six-year old son, Flynn, was the ring bearer. There was no bridal party.

Furthermore, the pair decided to break a popular wedding tradition. The groom saw the bride prior to the ceremony. They even did yoga together on the morning of their big day.