Miranda Lambert & Anderson East News: Couple Shares the Stage at London Show
American singer and songwriter Miranda Lambert took the stage last Wednesday at The Apollo Hammersmith with boyfriend Anderson East.
Fans witnessed the musical chemistry between the two country artists during the 30-year-old singer's recent show in London. The band left the stage, giving way to the couple.
Then, together, they performed an acoustic duet of her song "Getaway Driver," which East co-wrote with Lambert, alongside country songwriter Natalie Hemby.
The sentimental lyrics of the special song include: "So I keep the engine running / She'll be my gasoline / She treats my heart like a stolen car / All the while she's got the keys / Standing in the line of fire / I'll be right beside her / I'm her getaway driver."
The following day, she posted about the concert on her social media pages, thanking London for an "amazing night" and expressing her joy in getting to sing with the love of her life.
This was not the first time that the couple shared the stage, however. According to Entertainment Tonight, Lambert appeared at East's show in Northampton, Massachusetts on Valentine's Day last year. Together, they performed a heartfelt cover of Mariah Carey's hit 1995 track "Always Be My Baby."
It can be recalled that Lambert was previously married to "The Voice" judge Blake Shelton. They finalized their divorce back in 2015, and Shelton is now in a relationship with Gwen Stefani.
The female country singer also reportedly performed fan favorites during her London show with songs like "We Should Be Friends," "The House That Built Me," "Fastest Girl in Town," "Ugly Lights," "Vice," as well as a cover of Rodney Crowell's 1978 song "I Ain't Livin' Long Like This."
Lambert is currently on the Highway Vagabond Tour for "The Weight of These Wings," her sixth studio album, which was released in 2016.