Miranda Lambert & Anderson East News: Couple Shares the Stage at London Show

Reuters/Eric Henderson Featured in the image is singer Miranda Lambert.

American singer and songwriter Miranda Lambert took the stage last Wednesday at The Apollo Hammersmith with boyfriend Anderson East.

Fans witnessed the musical chemistry between the two country artists during the 30-year-old singer's recent show in London. The band left the stage, giving way to the couple.

Then, together, they performed an acoustic duet of her song "Getaway Driver," which East co-wrote with Lambert, alongside country songwriter Natalie Hemby.