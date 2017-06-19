Miranda Lambert Gushes Over Date with Anderson East; Country Singer Talks New Album

Miranda Lambert recently had an unforgettable weekend with her boyfriend, Anderson East.

(Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)Miranda Lambert accepts the award for female vocalist of the year at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas April 7, 2013.

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old went out to see a U2 concert with her beau. The country belle appeared to have had fun watching her favorite band perform that she even used the hashtag "best date night." In an Instagram post, Lambert shared a photo of the band on stage and the crowd, along with the caption: "This changed my life. And my way of thinking. About music & art. About drive & heart. Thank you @u2. I'll never be the same."

Lambert's current album is "The Weight of These Wings," a two-disc record. In an interview (via Country Fancast), the singer revealed what motivated her to release many songs on just one album.

"I'm thankful that my label allowed me to do so," she stated. "I moved [back] here [Nashville] in 2015, I hadn't lived here in 10 years so I started writing a ton because I wasn't on the road. I couldn't narrow down to any smaller than I did, which was 24 songs."

Additionally, the singer-songwriter said she believes "girls have a lot of personalities," so she wanted to cover all those aspects in her singles.

Rolling Stone recently unveiled its 100 Greatest Country Artists of All Time list, and Lambert is included in the line-up. Alongside music legends like Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash and Loretta Lynn, the list also features several contemporary artists.

Popular country singers such as Keith Urban, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood made the cut as well. Lambert is currently ranked at number 33.

Lambert will headline the Country LakeShake music fest on Saturday, June 24th. PAWS Chicago is giving fans a chance to meet her at the event for free if they give a donation for the charity on the said date.