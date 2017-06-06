Miranda Lambert Hints at Possible Reason for Divorce With Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton stunned the country music industry when they announced their intention to get divorced back in 2015. The couple seemed like a perfect match for each other, which is why many fans wondered about the reasons why their supposedly happy relationship ended with the dissolution of their marriage.

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Azuoni)A photo of country singers Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton.

According to a report by The Inquisitr, Shelton's ex-wife talked with Cody Alan from the CMT After Midnight show, in which the country songstress reportedly discussed about the importance she places on finding a partner that shares the same interests. For her, the relationship would not work otherwise.

In the case of her current relationship with her boyfriend, Anderson East, the two have bonded over the most important passions in Lambert's life — dogs and music.

"Dogs. I mean it always comes back to dogs for me," Lambert said. "That's my things, music and rescue animals."

"Obviously meeting someone it's like, 'Hey, would you like to meet my seven rescue dogs?' It's not normal," she explained. "So, anybody that's friends with me knows they have to love my dogs, or they're not friends with me anymore. It's been fun to watch [Anderson] fall in love with rescue dogs more because they pretty much run my life."

Because of Lambert's statement, speculations are reportedly making rounds online that their difference in passions was one of the reasons why she broke up with Shelton. As mentioned by The Inquisitr, the ex-couple used to share many dogs but Shelton was not so inclined to add more, which could be one of the reasons why they got divorced.

Reports also claimed that Shelton has always wanted to have kids of his own. However, an insider revealed that Lambert did not want to be tied down as she preferred to focus on her career and to have the freedom to perform and also go on tours.

At present, Lambert is not the only one in a relationship after the divorce. Shelton is also currently dating singer and fellow "The Voice" judge Gwen Stefani.