Miranda Lambert on Blake Shelton Divorce: 'Over You' Singer Pours Her Heart Out in New Album; Says 'There's No Mystery Anymore'

Two years after her marriage to Blake Shelton ended, Miranda Lambert is finally speaking up about how she has been doing. The singer has poured her heart out in her new album, "The Weight of These Things."

In an interview with Billboard, the 33-year-old country songstress said she coped with the divorce by writing and recording music. She also used that time to recover and make it an opportunity to carve her own path.

"If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what happened, it's all on there," Lambert told Billboard. "There's no mystery anymore — take from it what you will," the "Over You" singer added.

Lambert, however, clarified that her new album is not a breakup record. Rather, she used this to process her feelings and to "feel it all."

For the singer, going through divorce meant she had to embrace days when she didn't feel like rising from the bed or days when she is celebrating. But at the end of the day, Lambert's post-divorce journey was all about her healing and putting herself first.

"And if that's about carving my own path or making my own lane, then I'll do that," she said.

Lambert and Shelton announced their divorce in July 2015, four years after their marriage. Aside from coping through music, Lambert also found new love in the person of Anderson East, an R&B artist.

In the August issue of Cosmopolitan, Lambert revealed that East has become her support system and she's the one she calls when she's on the verge of a meltdown. Lambert and East made their relationship official in December 2015.

Lambert also recently celebrated East's 30th birthday with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"You are a light that could outshine the sun," the singer said. "I love making memories with you."