'Misfits' American Remake Ordered at Freeform; Cast Members Sign On

A remake of the British science fiction series "Misfits" may be hitting American screens, as Freeform has ordered production on a pilot.

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, the remake comes from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage's Fake Empire, along with Diane Ruggiero-Wright, who is known for her work on "iZombie" and "Veronica Mars." Ruggiero-Wright also wrote the American remake and will act as showrunner.

The "Misfits" remake is going full steam ahead, as four out of the five main characters have already been cast. Ashleigh LaThrop, Tre Hall, Allie MacDonald and Jake Cannavale have all been tapped to star in the show.

LaThrop will portray spoiled and shallow party girl Alicia who is more concerned about her social life than anything else. Hall will play Curtis, a skilled but arrogant football player who always gets what he wants. MacDonald will portray Kelly, a tough but short-tempered girl who is also quite clever on her feet. Finally, Cannavale, the son of Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale, will play a self-important con artist named Nathan.

All four characters were taken from the original British series, but notably absent is Simon Bellamy, who was played by "Game of Thrones" alum Iwan Rheon. The Welsh actor left the show after its third season. It remains to be seen who will play the shy Simon, though fans are certainly hoping to see Rheon take on the character.

For those who are unaware, "Misfits" follows a group of lawbreakers who meet while serving their time in community service. Things change when a freak storm grants them supernatural powers. The original British series aired from 2009 to 2013.

The announcement of a "Misfits" remake has been met with mixed reactions, with some looking forward to see an American version of the show. However, others are not too keen on the remake. After all, the British series was littered with curse words and inappropriate jokes that would not sit well on Freeform.