'Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid' Season 2 Plot News, Rumors: New Dragon Character to Be Introduced; Release Date to Be Announced Soon?

Details about the upcoming "Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid" season 2 still remain scarce, but many are hopeful that the show's creators will be able to announce an official release date soon.

Facebook/Maidragon.fans "Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid" promotional image.

Reports revealed that Coolkyoushinja, the creator of the "Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid" manga, already has enough material for Kyoto Animation Studio to develop the anime series' sophomore season.

The first season of the show ended with a visit to Kobayashi's family home. The season-ender, however, heavily featured the Emperor of Demise, Tohru's father, and how he separated Tohru from Kobayashi. It is expected that the second season would pick up from this event.

Moreover, a third dragon roommate is said to be introduced in "Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid" season 2. Ilulu (otherwise called Iruru) is a female dragon known to many as an extremist from the chaos faction. Initially, she is bent on killing Tohru and destroying humans. However, Tohru's concern towards humans makes Ilulu curious, urging her to learn more about the human species and humanity.

Meanwhile, those who have yet to see the first season of "Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid" can view it on Twitch and Crunchyroll where it will be part of the five-day anime marathon event.

Twitch director of emerging content Annie Berrones said (via Shack News) that the positive feedback coming from the fan community has encouraged the company to add more titles to its collection.

The Twitch and Crunchyroll-sponsored anime marathon will run for five days. Fifteen different anime series will be featured over the said period.

Other popular anime shows that are included in the lineup are "Mob Psycho 100," "Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers" and "Yuri on Ice." The marathon will start on July 24, Monday.

"Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid" Blu-Ray sold 2,330 copies in Japan so far. Rumors suggest that shows that reach the 3,000 mark in terms of Blu-Ray sales have higher chances of getting picked up for a second season, and it seems that the odds are good for "Dragon Maid."