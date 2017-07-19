'Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid' Season 2 Release Date News: New Materials Enough to Develop Anime's Second Season?

Facebook / Maidragon.Fans "Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid" is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Coolkyoushinja.

Details about the possible release date of "Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid" season 2 remain under wraps, but fans of the Japanese anime series are still hoping to hear an announcement about the show's second installment soon.

According to reports, Coolkyoushinja, the creator of the manga series where "Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid" was based from, managed to come up with enough materials that can be used to develop the anime's second season.

Reports reveal that the first season of the anime ended with a glimpse of the house where Kobayashi's family lives. Yet most of the events that were featured in the season 1 finale, titled "Emperor of Demise Arrives! (It Was the Final Episode Before We Knew It)" — where Tohru's father, the Emperor of Demise, arrived to separate her and Kobayashi — were said to be based on chapters 19 and 20 of the manga's Volume 2.

With Coolkyoushinja's new materials for the manga, it could be safe to assume that Kyoto Animation Studio will have enough chapters to work on for the next set of episodes of "Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid" season 2.

Meanwhile, the first 13 episodes of "Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid" will be included in the upcoming five-day anime marathon that will be released by Twitch and Crunchyroll.

Twitch director of emerging content marketing Annie Berrones revealed in a press statement that due to the positive feedback gathered from the community regarding the similarities between the anime and the gaming culture, they decided to work with Crunchyroll to present several popular anime titles on the video streaming platform.

"By partnering with Crunchyroll for our first ever anime marathon and featuring more than 15 different series over the course of five days, we will be able to tap into this passion of our community in a much more robust fashion than ever before," Berrones stated.

Aside from "Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid" series, other popular titles that are expected to be featured in the upcoming anime marathon that will begin on Thursday, July 24, include "Mob Psycho 100," "Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers," and "Yuri on Ice."