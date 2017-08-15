'Mission: Impossible 6' Delays Production After Tom Cruise's Injury from a Stunt

REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon Actor Tom Cruise unveils a 75-foot-tall sarcophagus to promote the film ''The Mummy'' at the Hollywood and Highland gateway in Hollywood, California, May 20, 2017.

Action has always been one of the most-loved genres by the people. However, in order to bring a good and convincing portrayal, actors often face huge pressure in performing whatever stunts they can. Recent reports reveal that 55-year-old Tom Cruise was injured in a recent stunt move for "Mission: Impossible 6." Cruise apparently fell short of the target, limped away from the site, crashed, and then dragged away to the safety team.

According to reports, Cruise was filming in London for a scene in the upcoming film, "Mission: Impossible 6." He was attempting to jump to a building from a rigging but was a few inches short of the mark. Consequently, Cruise ended up hitting the building hard. It is unclear as to how this will affect the supposed scene in the much-anticipated film, but fans are expecting Cruise to make a quick recovery following his injuries. In the meantime and in order to give the best to the fans, the production of "Mission: Impossible 6" has been delayed for four months.

"The injury is worse than was at first feared. Tom did serious damage and will need months to recover," a film insider told The Sun. " He is the film's biggest star and everything revolves around him. The movie's bosses had no choice other than to postpone the filming."

Reports reveal that Cruise ended up walking away from the filming site with two broken bones in his ankle, and as a result, "Mission: Impossible 6" has to do away with a lot of rescheduling. Regardless, it seems that the producers are choosing to make sure that Cruise recovers first before resuming production.

"Mission: Impossible 6" has been teased to be one of the best films to star Tom Cruise, and with such expectations, fans are wishing him a speedy recovery.