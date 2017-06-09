'Mission: Impossible 6' News, Release Date: Director Christopher McQuarrie Shares Photos on Social Media

Production for "Mission: Impossible 6" is currently underway, and director Christopher McQuarrie has been taking fans behind-the-scenes with frequent posts on social media.

REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMIDTom Cruise is doing another spectacular stunt sequence for 'Mission: Impossible 6.'

A series of photos on McQuarrie's Instagram account show the film's actors posing, though Tom Cruise is noticeably absent. "Mission: Impossible 6" will have a lot of strong female characters, and McQuarrie is well aware of that.

The director shared a photo of some female cast members like Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Rebecca Ferguson and Michelle Monaghan. Kirby and Bassett are newcomers to the franchise, but Ferguson and Monaghan have appeared before. It can be recalled that Ferguson played Isla Faust in "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation." Monaghan, on the other hand, appeared in "Mission: Impossible III" and "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" as Julia Meade (later Meade-Hunt).

Sian Brooke will also be in the upcoming film, though she does not appear in McQuarrie's photos. Simon Pegg, who will be reprising his role as Benji, can be seen in one photo sipping a drink from his hot water bottle.

McQuarrie also teased of Henry Cavill's involvement in the sixth installment. The latter's role in the film is unknown at this point, but fans of the "Man of Steel" actor are definitely excited to see him in an action film opposite Cruise, who is known for performing his own stunts.

Cruise has been pushing the envelope when it comes to his stunts, having dangled from the Burj Khalifa in "Ghost Protocol." He also held on to a plane that was taking off in "Rogue Nation." For "Mission: Impossible 6," the actor has something "absolutely unbelievable" in store.

"What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that's come before," producer David Ellison previously teased. "It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after 'Rogue Nation' came out. It's gonna be mind-blowing."

"Mission: Impossible 6" will premiere on July 27, 2018.