'Mission: Impossible 6' Plot, Release Date News: First Look at the Film's Set Revealed

It has been two years since "Mission: Impossible" fans last saw Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt on the big screen. At last, the long wait will be over soon as "Mission: Impossible 6" has already kicked off its production. And lucky for those who are curious about what is happening on the set, a first look at the behind-the-scenes photos has been made available.

Facebook/missionimpossiblemoviePromotional photo from "Mission: Impossible 4 — Ghost Protocol."

"Mission: Impossible" first appeared on screen in the summer of 1996. There, fans saw the then 33-year-old Cruise who played the character of Hunt. He took everyone's breath away not only with his looks but also with the stunts he performed, especially on the "Mission: Impossible 4" scene in which he held on to a rope and scaled the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Now, he is back with more breathtaking stunts on "Mission: Impossible 6." And it looks like the now 54-year-old star's charm has not faded at all as he donned his signature all-black outfit, as seen in the set photos revealed by Daily Mail.

Although he is 21 years older now from his first-ever appearance on the movie, he still looks young as ever. His build looks like it has not changed as well.

Henry Cavill was spotted on the set, too — not as Superman though, but rather someone who seems like Ethan's right hand man. His role is not revealed yet, but many are hoping that he will make Ethan's life easier.

Moreover, the set photos from "Mission: Impossible 6" suggest that the upcoming film will also take the audience to a roller-coaster ride of action. Even so, the plot for the forthcoming movie remains under wrap.

In spite of that, the CEO of Skydance Media, David Ellison, hinted that Cruise will execute "the biggest stunt sequence" he has ever made on "Mission: Impossible 6." He also teased that the "Edge of Tomorrow" actor has been training for the said stunt sequence for a year now.

Well, fans should be the judge. "Mission: Impossible 6" is slated to premiere on July 27, 2018.