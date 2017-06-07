'Mission: Impossible 6' Premiere, Cast News, Spoilers: Ethan Hunt Gets an Emotional Backstory; Angela Basset Joins Film

Director Christopher McQuarrie plans to give Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt a more emotional backstory in "Mission: Impossible 6." Meanwhile, Angela Basset has signed on to join the cast of the film.

Reuters/Brendan McDermidTom Cruise's Ethan Hunt will get a more emotional narrative in "Mission: Impossible 6."

McQuarrie is the first repeat director on the "Mission: Impossible" series with the upcoming sixth sequel, and he plans to give the film a completely different tone from the previous ones.

While appearing on John August and Craig Mazin's "Scriptnotes" podcast, McQuarrie said, "How dramatic can you take 'Mission'? It's not going to a dark place. It's going to a more emotionally dramatic place."

The director added that Ethan will have a more emotional narrative in "Mission: Impossible 6."

"The problem with something like 'Mission,' the action is dictating the narrative. And I was determined to change that on this movie. ... I started with more of an emotional story for this character and more of a character arc within it. It's definitely more of an emotional journey for Ethan Hunt in that movie," McQuarrie explained.

Ethan's emotional journey along with the ambitions of the action scenes will bring together a "fabulous" sequence by the end of "Mission: Impossible 6," McQuarrie added.

Cruise will be joined by Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirky, and Alec Baldwin in the sixth film of the franchise.

Their newest addition to the cast is "American Horror Story" star, Basset, who will play the CIA. director in "Mission: Impossible 6," Deadline reported.

McQuarrie announced on Twitter that filming for "Mission: Impossible 6" has already begun. Majority of the scenes will also be in one location, Paris, where most of the action scenes were shot, the director said.

While appearing on "The Graham Norton Show," Cruise teased that "Mission: Impossible 6" will get "really crazy," "really wild and thrilling for the audience."

"Mission: Impossible 6" is slated to premiere on July 27, 2018.