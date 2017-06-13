'Mission Impossible 6' Release Date, Cast News: Michelle Monaghan to Return as Julia Meade

Michelle Monaghan is returning to the "Mission: Impossible" film franchise.

(Photo: Facebook/MissionImpossibleAU)A promotional photo of "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation."

According to a report by Deadline, Monaghan will be appearing in the next iteration of the "Mission Impossible" film franchise from Paramount and Skydance. "Mission Impossible 6" writer and director Christopher McQuarrie posted a photo of Monaghan on his Instagram account in order to officially confirm the news of the actress's casting in the movie.

... A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Jun 13, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

The actress herself also shared the news of her return to the franchise on Twitter.

"Mission accepted. So thrilled to be reuniting w/ @TomCruise for #MI6! Can't wait to show you guys more of Julia's story #missionimpossible," the caption of her Twitter post reads.

Monaghan's character in the 2006 film "Mission: Impossible III" is a doctor named Julia Meade, the fiancée of Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt. In the movie, Hunt tried to keep a low profile and attempted to hide his identity from Julia, only to eventually reveal to her that he is actually a secret agent working for the government. The film ended on a good note, with the couple heading out for their honeymoon.

Monaghan also briefly appeared at the end of the 2011 film installment, "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol."

McQuarrie has started to film "Mission Impossible 6" last April 8 in Paris. The movie is produced by Cruise, J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

Returning cast members from previous film installments of the franchise include Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris. New cast members have also been added such as Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby and Sian Brooke.

Outside of the "Mission Impossible" franchise, Monaghan appeared in films like "Patriots Day" and "Sleepless." She also recently finished production on the upcoming movie "Saint Judy," in which she stars as Judy Wood, an immigration attorney. The actress is also one of the main characters of Hulu's drama "The Path" alongside Aaron Paul and Hugh Dancy.

"Mission Impossible 6" is currently given a target release date of July 27, 2018. For now, its plot details are carefully being kept under wraps.