'Mission: Impossible 6' Release Date, Casting News: Angela Bassett Boards Action Flick

A new cast member has been added to the upcoming film "Mission: Impossible 6."

(Photo: Facebook/MissionImpossibleAU)A promotional photo of the action movie "Mission: Impossible 5 — Rogue Nation."

According to Deadline, Academy Award nominee Angela Bassett has been added as cast member to the action film franchise's forthcoming installment to portray a new Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director.

Those who watched the previous "Mission: Impossible" movie "Rogue Nation" may recall that the previous CIA director, Alec Baldwin's character Alan Hunley, was promoted to IMF Secretary at the end.

Bassett previously appeared in the movie "London Has Fallen," but she most recently played a guest starring role in the small screen on the second season of Netflix's "Master of None." She is also set to star in 20th Century Fox's upcoming "911" series and has recently wrapped work on Marvel's "Black Panther."

The sixth installment of "Mission: Impossible" still has no official title, but it will see the return of Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Sean Harris and Alec Baldwin. Aside from Bassett, new cast additions to the franchise include Vanessa Kirby and Henry Cavill.

The "Mission: Impossible" film franchise first launched in 1966 with the original CBS television series, which had a seven season-run and aired 171 episodes. A rebooted TV series also aired on ABC, but was canceled after only two seasons.

It was almost a decade later that the first feature film adaptation of "Mission: Impossible" staring Cruise was released, which marked the beginning of a largely-successful cinematic franchise.

The upcoming "Mission: Impossible" movie will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie based on the screenplay he wrote. He previously helmed "Rogue Nation," and his return to the franchise marks the first time a film director has handled more than one "Mission: Impossible" film.

The first "Mission: Impossible" movie was directed by Brian De Palma, followed by sequels directed by John Woo, J.J. Abrams and Brad Bird.

"Mission: Impossible 6" is scheduled to hit theaters on July 27, 2018.