'Mission: Impossible 6' Release Date News: Director Says Film Will Premiere on Time Despite Tom Cruise's Injury

Director Christopher McQuarrie remains positive that they will be able to release "Mission: Impossible 6" on time despite film production going on hiatus due to Tom Cruise's injury. The lead actor broke his ankle while performing a stunt for the upcoming film earlier this month.

Facebook/MissionImpossibleAU Tom Cruise injured his ankle while performing a stunt for "Mission: Impossible 6."

Although McQuarrie still doesn't know how long their hiatus will be, he is assured that there won't be delays with the film's premiere since he is planning to work on editing while on break.

"You never stop working... You simply rearrange the order in which you were going to do certain things on the movie. This in fact gives us an opportunity to go into editorial and look at what we've shot and reassess the movie, which is a luxury you don't normally have because you're on a train that just doesn't stop," the director shared in an interview with Empire.

McQuarrie also added that one thing he has learned from directing "Valkyrie," which also had several difficulties in production, is that "disaster is an opportunity to excel."

Aside from post-production, McQuarrie said that they still have two months of principal photography left and that the remaining scenes that they have to do will be easy to finish.

"What we have in front of us is less complex, except for one sequence that is really intense," the director said.

McQuarrie also teased that they won't have any problems in shooting that last scene because it won't have anything to do with Cruise's ankle.

Paramount Studios previously confirmed Cruise's injury and announced that production for "Mission: Impossible 6" would have to be paused until the actor has fully recovered.

"During production on the latest 'Mission: Impossible' film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt. Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery, and the film remains on schedule to open July 27, 2018," the statement reads.

McQuarrie praised how the actor remained a good sport despite breaking his ankle during the difficult stunt. When Cruise recovered from his fall, he actor showed how proud he was of the stunt instead of complaining about his injury.

"With an icepack around his ankle, he said, 'That's a pretty cool shot!'" McQuarrie shared.

"Mission: Impossible 6" is scheduled to hit theaters on July 27, 2018.