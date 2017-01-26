Mitsubishi Eclipse Release Date, Specs News: Compact SUV Teased Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show in March

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Mitsubishi has released a teaser image for its new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV), rumored to be called Eclipse, ahead of its debut at the 87th Geneva International Auto Show this March.

MitsubishiA teaser for Mitsubishi's all-new SUV rumored to be called Eclipse.

The upcoming vehicle will join Mitsubishi's SUV lineup and will specifically sit in between the smaller ASX crossover and the midsize Outlander SUV. The Eclipse is also touted to rival the Nissan Qashqai once it is released to the market.

Based on the promotional image, the Eclipse's overall design language seems to have borrowed elements from both the Outlander SUV and the XR-PHEV concept car that was first introduced in 2013.

According to Japanese automaker's press release, the new compact SUV will have a sharp, dynamic and sporty design. In terms of the vehicle's exterior, the Eclipse features a wedge-shaped beltline, a strong character line running across its body, a sharply raked rear window and prominent front and rear fenders. It also has a coupe-like shape with classic proportions as evidenced by the long wheelbase and short rear overhang.

Overall, the Eclipse will have a powerful and active aura while on the road.

Unfortunately, technical specifications for Mitsubishi's newest production vehicle are still being kept under wraps. Nevertheless, reports suggest that the Eclipse will be powered by a new 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine as well as the same diesel engines found in the ASX SUV.

The powertrain can be mated with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed automatic transmission. Customers can also opt for an all-wheel drive system.

The Eclipse will use the same platform as the Outlander but because it has been shortened, it will be built using stronger but lighter materials. The soon-to-be-introduced SUV will also get a new suspension and steering rack.

To see the official unveiling of the Mitsubishi Eclipse, be sure to check out the Geneva Motor Show scheduled to take place on March 9 to 19.