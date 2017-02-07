MLB Rumors 2017: Yankees Second Baseman Starlin Castro Is Available for Trade

In December 2015, the New York Yankees shipped pitcher Adam Warren and infielder Brendan Ryan to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for second baseman Starlin Castro. When the team acquired Castro, many believed that he was going to be a big part of the Yankees' plans for the future, but he struggled during the first half of the 2016 season. He managed to finish strong, but the verdict's still up in the air.

Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY SportsNew York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro (14) hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Yankee Stadium, Sept. 12, 2016.

The Yankees have already shown that they were willing to trade their veterans in exchange for prospects last season. And the trend would likely continue this offseason because the New York Post has reported that the team has decided to put Castro on the trade market. Infielder Chase Headley and outfielder Brett Gardner were also made available in trade talks, however, they could not find any takers for the three players.

Castro is only 26, so he's still young and he can definitely improve. The caveat here is that he's been too inconsistent and this makes him expendable. For a player that is owed more than $30 million through the 2019 season, he doesn't seem to do enough.

The Yankees also have a couple of minor leaguers who are waiting for the chance to unseat him in Gleyber Torres and Jorge Mateo. Both players have done enough to merit a call-up, but they are natural shortstops. Didi Gregorius has been playing well in that position, but Torres or Mateo can always supplant Castro at second base.

The question is, can the Yankees find a trade partner for Castro? They have already informed other teams that he's available, but so far they haven't been able to ship him out.

Meanwhile. Scout.com's Jamey Vinnick believes that that the Yankees will probably have a hard time getting enough in return if they part with him. He said trading Castro right now does not make sense "unless they get offered a massive overpayment."