'MLB The Show 17' Roster Update Set To Be Released on April 21, Transactions To Be Accounted For

"MLB The Show 17" players waiting for the game's first roster update now have a date to mark down on their calendars.

YouTube courtesy of PlayStationA new patch for 'MLB The Show 17' is also currently in development

Fans have been looking for this roster update for a while now, especially with the MLB regular season already underway, and developers have recently revealed that it is currently set to be made available on April 21.

That target date is still subject to change, according to a recent post on The Show Nation, but it is the one players will want to keep in mind for now.

The first roster update is expected to focus more on transaction and changes to lineups. It is unclear at this point if it will also bring some changes to player attributes that may be necessitated given the way some players have started their seasons, although future roster updates are expected to come with those.

Also expected to be released soon for "MLB The Show 17" is a new patch that is meant to fix some game issues.

In a separate post on The Show Nation, developers acknowledged some of the remaining online gameplay issues that have continued to adversely affect the experiences that players are having.

Some of these issues have apparently led to the game freezing and hanging, while other problems have impacted the game processing queue.

Developers have noted that they are "all hands on deck working to remedy outstanding issues."

An exact release date for this patch has not been provided just yet, though the developers have indicated that they will share more details as soon as they become available.

The developers also shared that they are "planning to give in-game content" as a way to make up for the lingering issues that are still giving players problems and more details about that are expected to be provided later on.

Additional details regarding the new patch and roster update coming to "MLB The Show 17" should be made available soon.