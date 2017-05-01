'MLB The Show 17' News: Latest Roster Update Brings in Milwaukee Brewers Slugger Eric Thames

A new roster update is now available for "MLB The Show 17" and it adds quite a few players to the game, including one first baseman off to a scorching start for the Milwaukee Brewers.

YouTube courtesy of Sony San DiegoMilwaukee Brewers slugger Eric Thames has recently been added to 'MLB The Show 17'

That Brewer is none other than Eric Thames, who has made an immediate impact during the opening month of this season. Thames has been slugging homeruns left and right, turning himself into one of the league's premier power threats.

Now, players will be able to see for themselves if Thames' virtual counterpart can replicate and perhaps even outdo the current exploits of the original as soon as they are able to take control of him inside the batter's box.

Aside from Thames, the roster update also introduces some other new names, including San Francisco Giants infielder Christian Arroyo, relief pitchers Anthony Bass and Chase De Jong of the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners respectively as well some other players.

Notably, this "MLB The Show 17" roster update is not just about bringing in new ballplayers, as it also applies significant changes to some of the ones already in the game, according to the changelog posted on TheShowNation.com.

For instance, Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper seems to have recaptured the MVP form he showed throughout the 2015 season, as he is once again hitting with authority and putting up monster numbers. His stellar first month performance has led to him landing an overall mark of 94.

On the pitching side, Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton has thus far been one of the few bright spots for the team. The developers have recognized that and have now given him an overall rating of 85.

Conversely, two power-hitting infielders – Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox and Rougned Odor of the Texas Rangers – have had their overall ratings decreased due to their less than ideal starts to the season.

More news about "MLB The Show 17" should be made available soon.