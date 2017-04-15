'MLB The Show 17' News: Patch 1.03 Can Be Downloaded, Roster Update To Be Released Soon

"MLB The Show 17" players can now download a new patch for the game, and they won't have to wait long for the first roster update to be released as well.

YouTube courtesy of PlayStationThe first roster update for 'MLB The Show 17' is expected to be released soon

While waiting for the initial roster update, players can learn more about what Patch 1.03 changes inside the baseball sim.

According to a recent report from Operation Sports, this patch provides fixes for online play issues.

For instance, players should find that the bullpen, substitution and time out menus are now working better.

Players can also expect to not run into issues when pausing and unpausing the game, while other fixes improve double switching as well as pinch hitting and pinch running.

Fixes for year to year saves are also included in Patch 1.03.

Lastly, an issue with the road uniforms of the Detroit Tigers has also been addressed.

Still, there appear to be some gameplay bugs that have - at least to this point - remained in the game even after the release of this patch.

Over on Reddit, "ComeNowKid" described a gameplay issue that could cause a batter to get stuck at home plate, preventing him from reaching first base safely even after getting what should be a hit.

Several other players have complained about their games played and statistics not being tracked properly while they are playing online.

It is still unclear when the next patch that could fix those problems brought up by the players may be released, but developers have hinted that the first roster update is already on the way.

In response to one player asking about when the first roster update would go live, the game's official Twitter account replied that it is set to come out on Friday, April 14.

More news about "MLB The Show 17" as well as the patches and roster updates that will be released for it should be made available soon.