'MLB The Show 17' News: Patch 1.04 Brings Improvements in Several Skills, Fixes on Some Game Modes

Patch 1.04 for "MLB The Show 17" is now live, and it comes with several improvements in the skills of certain playable characters plus more fixes on some game modes.

YouTube courtesy of PlayStationSony's "MLB The Show 17" was released last March.

"MLB The Show 17" is a sports simulation game based on the Major League Baseball developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment San Diego Studio and released last March 28. The game was launched exclusively on the PlayStation 4.

One of the highlights in the Patch 1.04 notes is the improvement provided for the blocking ability of the catcher. The developers also fixed a glitch in the animation that previously lets the ball pass through the body of the catcher.

Sony also remedied "several issues" that caused online gameplay to soft lock, crash, or freeze while the players are on the field, during bullpen, or when the game is paused. Added to that, Patch 1.04 is also expected to improve the general gameplay and transitions in online gaming.

Players have also reported several bugs in fixing their Universal Profile. With the arrival of Patch 1.04, Sony promised that several icons will now unlock correctly. They also corrected a problem where the level-up animation stayed on-screen even when they were redeeming missions.

Several fixes were also needed in some animations and gameplay in the Stadiums. Patch 1.04 repaired the LED boards in Wrigley Field so it can now display the pitcher's records. The distance markers in Houston and Old Miami are now more accurate. Meanwhile, bullpen cameras in some stadiums have also been fixed from reported clipping issues.

The complete "MLB The Show 17" Patch 1.04 notes can also be found on Reddit.

"MLB The Show 17" is the 12th installment in Sony's "MLB: The Show" franchise and it introduces the Retro Mode that lets players get a feel of the 1990s classic baseball play.

Apart from the Retro Mode, Sony has also added the Pave Your Path game mode that gives players more control in working with their characters' progress in the league.