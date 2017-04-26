'MLB The Show 17' News: Patch 1.04 Ready to Download, Includes Gameplay Fixes and UI Changes

A new patch has now been rolled out for "MLB The Show 17" and this is one that players will want to download since it contains plenty of fixes.

Beginning with the fixes specifically meant to improve gameplay, players should find that opposite field homeruns are not as easy to hit as before and even the power of inside/out swings has been reduced.

When playing online, the catchers should also be able to block balls better now and those annoying issues that could previously cause the game to freeze up have also been addressed by the developers via Patch 1.04.

Players should also find that CPU-controlled teams will no longer opt to pull starting pitchers from games as often as before if they still had low pitch counts.

User interface adjustments are also included in Patch 1.04, according to a recent report from Operation Sports.

With the patch applied, team and division logos should now appear when they should, and when playing a postseason game, the batter walkup stats should also be displayed properly.

Some of the stadiums featured in "MLB The Show 17" have also been updated.

For instance, the foul pole areas in Boston and Cincinnati's ballparks have been changed so that scoring is more balanced when games are played there.

The win-loss records of pitchers will now also be shown on Wrigley Field's LED boards, while the bullpens included in Miami's ballpark have been swapped.

Improvements for the game's Road To The Show mode are also included, including ones that are meant to make manager interactions and player progression work better.

Lastly, the pitching motions for notable hurlers including Clayton Kershaw, Michael Wacha and Tom Seaver have also been adjusted.

More details about other patches and roster updates that will be released for "MLB The Show 17" should be made available in the near future.