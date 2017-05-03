'MLB The Show 17' News: Patch 1.05 Currently Live, Improvements for Online Play and Bunting Included

Patch 1.05 has now been released for "MLB The Show 17" and this new downloadable brings numerous fixes for online and offline play.

YouTube courtesy of PlayStationPatch 1.05 was released just recently for 'MLB The Show 17'

Beginning with the changes that players should be able to notice online, gameplay stability should be improved now. When taking on the Challenge of the Week, players should also be able to see the live scores updated properly.

As for the changes that players may be able to experience even while playing offline, bunting in particular is an area of emphasis for Patch 1.05.

According to a recent report from Operation Sports, the success rate for sacrifice bunts has been balanced out. This improvement should come in handy whenever pitchers have to step into the batter's box, as more times than not, having them swing away with a runner on base may not be the ideal course of action.

Patch 1.05 also balances the success rate for bunts against the shift. In real life, bunts against the shift are not attempted that often since players who are typically defended with these are not too good at bunting. Every now and then though, a bunt against the shift can succeed and that may happen too inside "MLB The Show 17."

Another fix included in the patch will make sure that pitchers are no longer pulled from the game way earlier than they should be in contests where quick counts are enabled.

For batters, certain homerun celebrations and trots have been fixed.

The sound effects that players hear whenever a bat makes any kind of contact with the baseball have also been retuned.

Fixes for two ballparks – the Polo Grounds and Old Miami stadium – are also in this patch.

More news about other patches as well as roster updates that may be released for "MLB The Show 17" should be made available in the near future.