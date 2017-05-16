'MLB The Show 17' News Update: Sony Apologizes for Server Issues With Huge In-Game Freebies

Sony recently addressed some major issues with the "MLB The Show 17" servers, and to make up for it, the studio was obliged to hand out in-game freebies.

Sony's "MLB The Show 17" was released last March.

To appease disappointed "MLB The Show 17" players, Sony issued an apology letter where they also announced that players with a PlayStation Now ID who tried to access the game from March 28 (the date of the game's release) at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. EDT) to May 11 at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. EDT) will get "10 Standard Packs and 11,000 Stubs automatically added to their account."

The said apology letter was posted as a blog post on the game's official website.

Players of "MLB The Show 17" have experienced massive server problems recently. According to reports, these caused major performance issues specifically in the game's consistency and stability.

Additionally, much to the players' disappointment, server issues prevented match results to be reported or saved. One of the title's selling point, the Diamond Dynasty, was also inaccessible since the said game mode can only be opened with an internet connection.

Diamond Dynasty is the game mode where players can keep their trading card collection as well as build their own baseball team with their chosen team name, various players, uniforms and logo and let it play against other teams.

To sum it up, the problematic servers make the game almost not playable since day 1. So to make up for it, Sony really needed to come up with something entice players and a large sum of free in-game money can do just that.

Sony said that they have been "less than happy" to encounter the said server issues that surfaced shortly after "MLB The Show 17" was released in the market in late March. The company acknowledged that it is equally disappointing on the part of the players, adding that "for this we apologize."

In the same apology letter, Sony promised that they have been "working without pause to address a number of server and gameplay issues to restore the online experience we had hoped to achieve at launch."

On the other hand, Sony maintains that their developers have already employed several fixes in the form of game updates that "made great strides to address the main issues related to online gameplay." As proof, Sony has released several game patches recently that contained fixes for various known problems that emerged since "MLB The Show 17" was released.