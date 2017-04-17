'MLB The Show 17' Online Problems Update: New Patch to Arrive Soon

Gamers are still waiting for Sony's intervention on the online issues plaguing its latest Major League Baseball video game, "MLB The Show 17."

Sony's "MLB The Show 17" was released last March.

Although the game has earned mostly positive reviews since its launch last March, a number of fans and critics have been vocal of the problems they encountered online.

During the PC launch, there were some reports recorded of the game malfunctioning, with players complaining that the servers were not working and that they could not access the other game modes. Sony recently released a patch to fix some of the issues, but there are reportedly still glitches that continue to affect the gameplay.

In a statement released, Sony acknowledged the fact that they are aware of the issues related to online gameplay, which include freezes and hangs, as well as problems in the game processing queue. They made it clear that they are working to remedy the glitches the fastest way they can and that a new patch would be coming soon. Sony also apologized to the gaming community and thanked the fans for their patience.

"We have been and continue to work hard to resolve the remaining issues; a new patch is currently underway and we are committed to updating you as soon as we have new information to report. We appreciate all of the valuable feedback and reports the community has sent our way. Understandably, this can be a frustrating time for many of you, and in acknowledgement of that frustration we are planning to give in-game content to all of you. More info on that to come soon," Sony's statement reads.

Meanwhile, the first roster update for "MLB The Show 17," which was initially scheduled for April 14, will arrive on April 21. According to reports, it will focus on the rookies who were just added this season.

The game also reportedly has a new Rookie program, where players can earn XP and tickets as they reach a bunch of statistical and collection goals.