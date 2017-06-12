'MLB The Show 17' Update: Patch 1.08 Fixes Issues With Online Play

Known for bringing the dirty and intense world of baseball into TV screens, "MLB The Show 17" received another patch recently. Although most patches focus on a lot of things, the most recent one emphasized the game's efforts in making online play a better experience for the fans.

Facebook/mlbtheshow Promotional picture for the game "MLB The Show 17."

Baseball fans know that the most crucial moments of the sport lie on the pitching mound and on the home base. Without a good pitcher, the team is pretty much done for. In the same manner, incompetent runners and catchers would doom a team for the entire duration of the play. Knowing this, "MLB The Show 17" fans were highly frustrated when online matchups would fail them right during the pickoff or the pitches. Although the developers tagged these as soft hangs, the errors would often throw off a hard-earned rhythm or momentum.

Patch 1.08 notes that were released detailed the following: fixed a number of issues that could result in a soft hang during an online game; adjustments made to eliminate an occasional pitch that would cause the ball to change direction in midflight, resulting in strikes being called balls and vice versa; and a few tweaks with the swing analysis. There are other minor bug fixes and issues addressed but ultimately, the developers focused on making the online play experience lose the overwhelmingly frustrating lagging that most players experience.

"MLB The Show 17" is Major League Baseball video game that allows players to take part in the internationally celebrated sport. It was developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The first version was released way back in 2006 and has since garnered a lot of fans. Hopefully, with the latest patch, "MLB The Show 17" will go back to being enjoyable instead of frustrating. Meanwhile, fans can take comfort in the fact that the developers do pay attention and that it may take some time before they manage to fix all the issues.